Harmful algal bloom prompts warning to stay out of water at Lake Elsinore

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are warning those looking to cool off to stay out of the water at Lake Elsinore due to harmful algal blooms.

According to the California Water Boards, the blooms can be a health threat to both humans and pets.

Health risks after ingesting the algae while swimming include skin inflammation, gastrointestinal distress, headaches, agitation and weakness or abnormal breathing.

Those who visit the lake are asked to follow several guidelines:

No swimming

Do not let pets and other animals go into or drink the water and pets should be prevented from eating the scum on shore.

Stay away from scum, and cloudy or discolored water.

Do not eat shellfish from this water.

Do not use this water for drinking or cooking. Boiling or filtering will not make the water safe.

For fish caught here, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.

"Get medical treatment immediately if you think that you, your pet, or livestock has gotten sick after going in the water. Be sure to alert the medical professional to the possible contact with cyanobacteria," the agency said.