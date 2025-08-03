Four men arrested in sexual assault of three teenage girls in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) — Four men were arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting three teenage girls in San Marcos, authorities said today.

The sexual assault was reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Friday. Deputies learned three girls, ages 16, 17 and 17, were drugged and sexually assaulted by four men in the 200 block of Woodland Parkway, near East Mission Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate and arrested four suspects, identified as 41-year-old David Alvardo, 35-year-old Eusebio Aguilera, 31-year-old Aldo Alfonso Cebrian Hernandez and 44-year-old Samuel Rodriguez Rodriguez.

The four were booked into the Vista Detention Facility for suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, victim unconscious of nature of act, oral copulation on someone under 18 years old and penetration by a foreign object.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 858-285-6112 or 858-868-3200 after hours. Anonymous tips may be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 888-588-8477.

