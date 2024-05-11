Four killed, one in critical condition in Fallbrook head-on crash overnight

FALLBROOK (KGTV) — A deadly head-on crash shut down State Route 76 in North County Saturday night, Cal Fire officials tell ABC 10News.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at 11:18 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash on SR-76 at Horse Ranch Creek Road, where they found five patients involved in a fiery crash.

Authorities believe the crash began when an unidentified driver of a Chrysler sedan was driving east on SR-76 when the car veered into the opposite traffic lane, colliding with a Jeep Gladiator traveling west. The Chrysler hit the 58-year-old Jeep driver head-on and side-swiped a Toyota Camry traveling behind the Jeep.

CHP tells ABC 10News that both the Chrysler and Jeep drivers died on the scene, as well as two other adult passengers in the Jeep. A third Jeep passenger was transported to Palomar Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival, Cal Fire's Brent Pascua said the Chrysler was fully engulfed in flames.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.

SR-76 remained closed from the time of the crash until Sunday at 8 a.m.