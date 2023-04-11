Five accused of workers comp fraud at Escondido landscaping company

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Five owners and supervisors for an Escondido landscaping company who allegedly underreported its payroll as part of an insurance fraud scheme pleaded not guilty to various felonies Tuesday.

According to the California Department of Insurance, wages for employees at Green View Landscape & Tree Service Inc. were underreported to their insurance company in an attempt to save money on workers' compensation insurance premiums.

Those charged are owners Antonio Martinez Resendiz, 36, of Murrieta; Ismael Martinez Resendiz, 34, of Fallbrook; and Jorge Martinez Resendiz, 32, of Temecula, along with supervisors Ariana Martinez, 34, of Murrieta; and Silvia Reyna Martinez, 34, of Temecula. Jail records do not indicate that any of the defendants are in custody.

A news release from the Department of Insurance did not include specific allegations against each defendant but stated that providing false payroll reports to insurance companies is a common tactic used by employers attempting to avoid paying required insurance premiums.