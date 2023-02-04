First Lady Jill Biden set to visit Oceanside Military Family Clinic

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Oceanside Saturday to participate in a roundtable discussion with military family members, Cohen Veteran Network leaders and staff, and representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The visit is part of Biden's Joining Forces initiative, which supports military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors with a focus on military spouse economic opportunity, military child education and health and well-being.

On Friday, Biden spent about a half-hour at the Logan Heights Family Health Center Family Health Clinic, participating in a panel discussion on cancer. Biden discussed federal efforts to improve cancer screenings and early detection programs for communities with limited health care access.

"Really early detection is the key," Biden said. ``A lot of cancers are curable. You're always scared when you hear the word cancer but they don't need to be afraid like people were 10 years ago, because now things have advanced so far."

The center received a $100,000 grant in September from the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, whose goals are cutting the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

Christopher Gordon, the chief medical officer for Family Health Centers of San Diego, told The San Diego Union-Tribune the grant enables the clinic to help newly diagnosed patients make sense of their treatment options and medical trials and overcome obstacles to care.

Biden then spent 54 minutes aboard the USS Gabrielle Giffords, where she brought Oggi's pizza to the crew members of the Independence-class littoral combat ship who were on duty and unable to join her at a dinner for crew members and their families on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Kidd hosted by the Armed Services YMCA.