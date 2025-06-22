Firefighters tackle brush fire in Bonsall

BONSALL, Calif. (CNS) — Evacuation warnings were briefly issued today after a brush fire broke out near Chariot Court and La Primavera Drive in Bonsall, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Saturday near 1403 Chariot Court and elicited an air response from Cal Fire San Diego as it burned approximately two acres in light, flashy fuels.

The agency reported at 3:36 p.m. that the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

