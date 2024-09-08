Firefighters battle 200-acre blaze at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Crews were battling a 200-acre vegetation fire that broke out at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Saturday.

Units were dispatched around 2 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire at Case Springs Road in the Zulu Impact Area of the base, according to Cal Fire.

"Cal Fire is an assisting agency, but we have sent air and ground resources," a public information officer with Cal Fire told City News Service.

The fire was at 0% containment as of 4:45 p.m.

"Smoke may be visible, but there is currently no threat to personnel or structures," base officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.