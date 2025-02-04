Fire Seriously Damages Oceanside Duplex

OCEANSIDE (CNS) — A fire apparently sparked by an electrical malfunction seriously damaged an Oceanside duplex today, displacing three residents and killing at least one pet cat, authorities said.

The blaze broke out shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Aeolia Way, south of Cannon Road and west of Shadowridge Drive, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Fire crews contained the flames to the duplex's garages, but the adjacent living quarters sustained significant smoke damage, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist displaced residents with emergency shelter.

Firefighters found one pet cat dead inside the home, while another remained missing as of late afternoon, authorities said.

Investigators believe the fire started in a breaker panel in one of the garages.

"The OFD would like to remind residents and business owners that outdated electrical wiring is a common but often overlooked issue that can pose significant risks to your property and safety," the fire department said in a

statement.

"Many buildings, especially older ones, still rely on outdated

electrical systems that were not designed to handle the demands of today's modern appliances and electronics. Ignoring these aging systems can lead to severe consequences, including electrical fires, electrocution and costly repairs.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.