OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire ripped through a Rubio’s restaurant in Oceanside early Thursday morning, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Just after 12 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Rubio's Coastal Grill at 4201 Oceanside Boulevard, near College Avenue, in response to a fire burning at the restaurant.

The blaze caused major damage to the eatery before crews were able to put it out.

Fire officials did not immediately determine what sparked the fire.