FBI seeking tips leading to Escondido bank robbery suspect

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — FBI investigators are searching for a bank robbery suspect who robbed a US Bank in the Escondido area Tuesday morning.

The suspect was seen entering the US Bank at 2369 E. Valley Parkway on April 19 around 9:04 a.m., according to the FBI San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force. The suspect approached a teller and presented a handwritten note demanding money.

The teller complied with the suspect's demand and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Investigators described the suspect as a black man, in his 30s, wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black and white sneakers, and blue surgical mask over his face.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call FBI San Diego at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.