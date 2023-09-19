Evacuations ordered after commercial building fire in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) — A commercial building fire in Valley Center Monday evening prompted an evacuation.

The fire occurred at a building at Valley Center Road and Vesper Road regarding a structure fire, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

An evacuation center was established at Valley Center High School.

Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted around 8:30 p.m., and all roads in the area affected by the fire have been reopened, sheriff's officials said.

It's unclear what may have sparked the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

