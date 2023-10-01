Escondido man arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal Palomar Mountain crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it arrested a 20-year-old Escondido man Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into a tree, killing his passenger.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on South Grade Road, just north of State Route 76. The driver, identified as Jean Ramirez, was driving a black Subaru in the southbound lane of South Grade Road when he drove off the roadway and down a steep hill before rolling over and crashing into a tree, according to CHP.

CHP says the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for his serious injuries. Ramirez, 20, was arrested on felony DUI and homicide-related charges.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Oceanside Area CHP at 760-643-3400.