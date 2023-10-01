Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Escondido man arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal Palomar Mountain crash

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 14:42:24-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it arrested a 20-year-old Escondido man Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into a tree, killing his passenger.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on South Grade Road, just north of State Route 76. The driver, identified as Jean Ramirez, was driving a black Subaru in the southbound lane of South Grade Road when he drove off the roadway and down a steep hill before rolling over and crashing into a tree, according to CHP.

CHP says the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for his serious injuries. Ramirez, 20, was arrested on felony DUI and homicide-related charges.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Oceanside Area CHP at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate