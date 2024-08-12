Escondido high teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 31-year-old Escondido High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of having a sexually intimate relationship with a minor student, the Escondido Police Department said Monday.

Last month, the EPD received a report of sexual misconduct and Kyiri Tisdale of Escondido was arrested Friday after detectives with the Escondido Police Family Protection Unit conducted an investigation, the EPD said in a statement.

Also on Friday, detectives executed a search warrant at Tisdale's residence in Escondido to search for additional evidence.

Detectives believe that there is at least one additional victim in this case, the EPD statement said. Neither the initial victim nor the second suspected victim are currently students at the high school.

Tisdale was booked at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Vista Detention Facility for suspicion of oral copulation with a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, the EPD statement said.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the EPD at 760-839-4722 or Detective Jesse Santaniello at 760-839-4768 reference case 24007013.

