Escondido H.S. teacher pleads not guilty to sex charges

VISTA (CNS) - An Escondido High School teacher who allegedly engaged in sex acts with two underage students pleaded not guilty Tuesday to more than two dozen felony counts.

Kyiri Tisdale, 31, was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple sex crimes involving two alleged victims who have since graduated, according to the Escondido Union High School District.

The Escondido Police Department says it first received a report concerning Tisdale last month.

Tisdale faces nearly 20 years in state prison if convicted of all 26 charges filed against him, which include 22 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

A criminal complaint states the alleged crimes occurred between June 2022 and May 2023.

Tisdale remains in custody on $250,000 bail. He was also served with protective orders forbidding contact with the victims, identified by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office as Jane Doe and John Doe.

In a statement, Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Jon Petersen said Tisdale has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

The statement, which identifies the defendant as Ky Iri Tisdale, reads: "We understand that this situation may be distressing for our students, parents, and staff. We are making services available to those affected, including support from counselors and district social workers. Our primary concern is to ensure that our students feel safe and supported during this time.

"The Escondido Union High School District is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and will take all necessary steps to address any issues that arise from this situation. We want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."