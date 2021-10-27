Encinitas to reconsider cancelation of holiday parade

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Encinitas city leaders will reconsider the decision to cancel this year's holiday parade.

The city manager made the decision last week to cancel the annual tradition based on guidance from the state and county regarding mega-events. The state recommends outdoor events with more than 10,000 people require proof of vaccine or a negative covid test.

"With the parade downtown, people come from all around and, there is no entrance point, so that was the area where I think the city manager decided without that control we should not hold the event," said Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz.

The announcement came as a surprise to residents looking forward to the return of the event.

It's been a tradition for more than sixty years.

"There was bitter disappointment. It's something the residents look forward to all year. It's great for families, kids," said Cardiff resident Natalie Settoon.

Many questioned why other events, such as Oktoberfest, have been held, but the parade has been canceled.

"It is outside. Everyone is outside as it is; for example, we have the street fair, it hasn't been canceled. They're not requesting any specific point of entry. It's just a regular event," said Settoon.

City leaders also point to the expanded outdoor seating along the 101, leaving less space for spectators.

After receiving complaints, the city added the issue to the agenda for Wednesday's city council meeting.

Kranz hopes the city can come up with an alternative.

"The old saying how everybody loves a parade is absolutely true, and this decision is one that has been criticized by plenty of people, " said Kranz.