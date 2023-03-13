Watch Now
Encinitas man killed in crash in Rancho Santa Fe

California Highway Patrol
Posted at 7:33 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 22:33:36-04

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - A 28-year-old Encinitas man died this weekend when a vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree in Rancho Santa Fe.

The crash happened near 16224 Rambla De Las Flores at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The unidentified victim was driving a silver Toyota Matrix eastbound on Rambla De Las Flores and "for reasons still under investigation, the driver veered off the roadway and collided (with) a tree," the CHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact its Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.

