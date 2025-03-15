E-bike rider critically injured in Oceanside hit-and-run collision

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A 34-year-old man is left in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Oceanside, police said.

Just after midnight, Oceanside Police Department said they received multiple calls of a major injury collision on Oceanside Boulevard, east of El Camino Real.

According to OPD, responding police officers located an e-bike and its rider in the westbound traffic lanes of the roadway.

The 34-year-old e-bike rider, reportedly hit by a vehicle, sustained major injuries, including severe head trauma. Authorities said the victim, whose identity is being withheld, was transported to Scripps La Jolla for treatment. He is not expected to survive.

OPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is leading investigation efforts into this incident. No suspect or vehicle descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Officer Ibrahim Serdah at (760) 435-4769.