Driver injured in hit-and-run rollover crash on I-15 in Escondido

Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 22, 2022
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido sent one person to the hospital and led to the search for a suspected hit-and-run driver.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-15, just north of Via Rancho Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials told ABC 10News an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over. According to the CHP, the SUV pulled over further down the freeway, and officials believe the SUV’s driver got out and ran away.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Multiple lanes were closed for at least one hour due to the wreckage cleanup and search for the suspected hit-and-run driver.

CHP officials said they are searching for the registered owner of the abandoned SUV.

