Driver dies, passenger hurt in Julian car crash

JULIAN, Calif. (CNS) - A 61-year-old motorist died when he and his passenger were ejected from a 2004 Chevrolet SSR that overturned on the Great Southern Overland Stage Route in Julian, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The pair, both from Julian, were traveling in a Chevrolet northbound on Great Southern Overland Stage Route, south of State Route 78 about 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber.

While navigating a left curve in the road, the driver was unable to maintain control, veered right, and traveled off the paved portion of the road, Grieshaber said. The vehicle continued out of control, veered left across both lanes of traffic, and overturned.

Subsequently, the driver and the right front passenger, a 56-year-old woman, were ejected, the officer said. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver and passenger were not properly restrained in the vehicle," Grieshaber said.

The woman was rushed by Mercy Air to Desert Regional Hospital with major injuries.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remained under investigation.