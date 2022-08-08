Driver crawls out of wrecked car on I-15 just before it bursts into flames

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was able to escape serious injury after a rollover crash and subsequent car fire off Interstate 15 in the Escondido area.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 4 a.m. Monday off northbound I-15 near Deer Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For reasons still under investigation, the car veered off the freeway, rolled over and came to a rest after going up an embankment.

ABC 10News learned the driver managed to crawl out of the wreckage just before his car burst into flames.

CHP officials said when officers arrived, the man was running in the freeway lanes, prompting responding firefighters to tackle and subdue him.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.