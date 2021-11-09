Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on SR-78 in North San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI in connection with a collision on a Vista freeway that left a pedestrian dead.

On Nov. 7, just after 5:45 a.m., a white Volkswagen sedan was traveling westbound on state Route 78 near Emerald Drive when the car hit a person that was “walking in the main lanes of the freeway,” according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident, and despite life-saving measures, the female pedestrian -- identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as 27-year-old Courtney Dyar -- died from her injuries.

The ME’s Office stated Dyar “walked around a road construction sign and into the westbound lanes on the SR 78” just before she was hit by the car.

CHP officials said the Volkswagen’s driver, 24-year-old Kanoelani Kirksey, was later located by officers at a nearby gas station.

Kirksey was arrested and “faces multiple charges related to this incident, including felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence,” the CHP said.

Kirksey was booked into Vista Detention Facility.

The crash remains under the investigation, and CHP officials are encouraging witnesses to contact them at 760-643-3400.