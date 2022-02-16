Driver arrested after chase ends in crash in Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high-speed chase that began in the Carlsbad area ended in a crash in Vista and the arrest of a driver early Wednesday morning.

At around 2 a.m., Carlsbad Police tried to pull over a black BMW over a traffic violation, but the driver sped away on Las Flores Drive.

The car made its way to eastbound state Route 78, reaching speeds of up to 140 MPH with police in pursuit.

The BMW exited in Vista and was continuing to speed away until it crashed and flipped onto its roof in the 1600 block of Ridge Road.

Police arrested the driver, and he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, ABC 10News learned.