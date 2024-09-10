Drift smoke from fires leaves ash in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents in North County woke up to ash-covered vehicles Tuesday morning, as drift smoke from wildfires burning to the north made its way into the area.

While smoke and ash are present, "there is currently no threat to San Diego County from these fires," CAL FIRE San Diego said in a X post. Authorities believe the ash is likely from Robler Fire in Camp Pendleton and Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon.

KGTV

Though the smoke is visible in parts of the region and has raised concerns, officials reassured the public that the fires remain far from San Diego County.

Officials recommend that residents use resources like the SD Emergency app, PulsePoint, and Wireless Emergency Alerts for updates.

A photo from the ALERTCalifornia camera on Volcan Mountain, east of Julian, showed a hazy skyline as smoke drifted southward. While air quality may be impacted, there is no immediate danger to the area, officials said.