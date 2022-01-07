Watch
Deputies seek help locating truck from San Marcos hit-and-run

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 19:23:24-05

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and deputies are asking for the public's help locating the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run in San Marcos.

It happened on Jan. 5 around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road and Rue De Valle.

Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said an 86-year-old man was crossing eastbound on the street when a pickup truck struck him from the side. The pickup truck continued driving northbound on Rancho Santa Fe Road and did not stop.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury. Their current condition wasn't immediately available.

Detectives are looking for a black 2010 to 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with an extended cab. It will have a damaged side mirror on the passenger side as a part came off when the victim was sideswiped.

A surveillance camera on Rancho Santa Fe Road and Debra Place captured the pickup truck driving away shortly after the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. The organization is offering up to a $1,000 reward with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

