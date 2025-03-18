Del Mar Fairgrounds resumes affordable housing discussions

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The 22nd District Agricultural Association, which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds, voted last Tuesday to enter back into negotiations with the City of Del Mar to build affordable housing at the Fairgrounds after a month-long pause.

The San Diego region has a state mandate to build more than 170,000 homes, according to SANDAG, as part of the state’s 6th cycle housing element. Del Mar’s portion is only 163 homes, with 101 low and very-low-income units.

Four years into the eight-year cycle, the City of Del Mar has made steady progress toward its allocation of moderate-income and above-moderate-income homes, issuing permits for more than 100 homes – many of them ADUs, according to Amanda Lee, Principal Planner for Del Mar.

Only 12 low and very-low-income homes have been entitled, however, and all are still awaiting permits.

But with last week’s vote, the city and the Fairgrounds will at least be moving forward with discussions over how and where to build around 60 affordable homes on Fairgrounds property.

The pause was due to comments made by Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland that implied support for one of SANDAG’s proposed options for the LOSSAN corridor realignment. ABC 10News reported on that disagreement and its potential consequences in February.

The Fairgrounds Board was unhappy with these comments since they believed Mayor Gaasterland’s preferred alternative would have the largest impact on the Fairgrounds operations.

A value analysis presentation from SANDAG that was presented last month, however, was able to ease the Board’s concerns.

“SANDAG has voted to proceed with five alternatives that were identified through the value analysis study for further consideration,” Carlene Moore, 22nd DAA CEO, told the Board at last Tuesday’s meeting. “At this time, that does not include an alternative that is detrimental to the district's ongoing operations.”

ABC 10News

Entering back into an exclusive negotiating rights agreement to identify and study potential sites, however, does not mean any development will break ground anytime soon. CEO Moore was clear that there will be lots of studies and planning necessary before the board decides to approve a location for affordable housing on Fairgrounds property, or not.

But there was another potential affordable housing development floated at the meeting.

Darren Pudgil spoke at the meeting representing Seaside Ridge, a proposal for hundreds of homes on a vacant bluff in Del Mar that was submitted under the Builder’s Remedy in 2022, when the city did not yet have an approved housing plan.

Seaside Ridge would build 259 homes, including 38 low-income and two very-low-income units.

Del Mar is the defendant in a lawsuit claiming it must approve this development per state law. As 10News reported in 2023, the city disagreed with the “legal basis” of their application and has refused to issue permits for the development.

At the meeting, Pudgil pointed out that another city in California recently dropped its appeal in a similar case.

“Last Monday, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council wisely voted to drop its appeal of a lower court’s ruling that requires the city to process [an] affordable housing project there, a builder’s remedy project,” Pudgil said. “La Cañada Flintridge realized, as Del Mar should know, that the builder’s remedy law is real, very real, and the chances of a lower court’s decision being overturned is very unlikely.”

seasideridge.com Seaside Ridge project overview, courtesy of seasideridge.com

He urged the 22nd DAA board members to “take your time” in their consideration of affordable housing at the Fairgrounds.

“Our Builder’s Remedy lawsuit against Del Mar will be heard this June,” Pudgil said, “And we are optimistic that a judge will also rule in our favor and require Del Mar to process Seaside Ridge. And with Seaside Ridge, there is no need for affordable housing on these Fairgrounds any time soon.”