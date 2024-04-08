Del Mar Fairgrounds eyed for affordable housing project by 2030

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to address the pressing need for affordable housing in San Diego County, discussions are underway to potentially construct affordable housing units at the Del Mar Fairgrounds by 2030.

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer seeks backing from the County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting to support this proposal.

Local leaders announced plans to launch a two-year committed discussion to exploring the feasibility of building affordable housing units on the Del Mar Fairgrounds property. It would be part of the county’s efforts to make it easier for families to get into places they can rent or own.

Lawson-Remer said the initiative will benefit individuals and families earning below the county's average income, catering to varying household sizes.

The goal is to build 61 affordable units on the 340-acre property, though specifics regarding their exact location remain under discussion.

The process is in the very early stages where the City of Del Mar and the owner of the property, the 22nd District Agricultural Association, have entered in an agreement to explore a land lease situation.

ABC10NEWS checked in with those who live in Del Mar to see what their thoughts are about the proposal. Some were in support of it.

“I thought it was a great idea just because there's a lot of land ... that's underutilized. And housing is expensive in San Diego County," said Justine Broberg. "As long as it's done and there's no environmental impact, I think it's a great idea.”

There are others who said though they welcome the idea, they are concerned that it may not help those who really need it.

“If the goal is to build affordable housing, then it needs to be truly for people who aren't going to be able to live here," said Suren Dutia.

The County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the resolution to support this plan during their meeting Tuesday.