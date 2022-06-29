Hillside fire prompts evacuations in Oceanside neighborhood

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A brush fire that erupted on a hillside behind several homes in Oceanside prompted mandatory evacuations Thursday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Oceanside Fire Department crews were dispatched to an area off the 2800 block of Industry Street, near Loma Alta Creek, in response to a vegetation fire.

Crews on the ground and in the air battled the blaze as a mandatory evacuation order was issued for those in the 1300 block of Eldean Lane and 2000 block of Skylark Drive.

Due to the firefighting effort, road closures took effect at Dunstan Street, east of Knoll Drive and Skylark Drive, east of Partridge Lane.

Oceanside officials said an evacuation center was established at Lincoln Middle School at 2000 California Street.

By 11:45 a.m., crews were able to stop the spread of the fire and worked to put out any hot spots.

There is no word on what caused the fire.