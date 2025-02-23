COASTER celebrates 30th anniversary with new cars, free rides

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — North County Transit District is celebrating 30 years of the COASTER this week, and on Friday introduced new and improved train cars at the Oceanside Transit Center.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) was in attendance along with Priya Bhat-Patel, Mayor Pro Tempore of the City of Carlsbad, and Lesa Heebner, Mayor of Solana Beach and SANDAG Board chair.

The new COASTER cars have crash energy management protection systems, enhanced monitoring systems to identify issues in each car, safer door operations, and better security for engineers operating the trains, according to a NCTD press release.

The celebration continues next week when, on Thursday, February 27, the NCTD is offering free rides on the COASTER and giveaways for customers available at the Encinitas, Carlsbad Village, and Oceanside Transit Center stations.

Though you won’t need to use it, COASTER 30th anniversary PRONTO cards will also be given out on Thursday at all stations and ticket vending machines.

“Happy 30th Birthday to the Coaster Train!” Rep. Levin said in a Facebook post. “I had a great time talking about the work we’ve done to ensure the train stays up and running for decades to come.”

NCTD's release also said that free rides on the COASTER on Thursday are not available on SPRINTER, BREEZE, or any other NCTD service and will not allow transfers to MTS or AMTRAK rides.