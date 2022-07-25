Watch Now
CHP: Shots fired during road rage incident on I-15, 1 arrested after crash

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jul 25, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver suspected of opening fire during a road rage-related incident on Interstate 15 in the North County was arrested after a brief pursuit Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 5:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots were fired on southbound I-15 near Rainbow Valley Road.

CHP officials said a person in a silver Mercedes is believed to have opened fire at another vehicle and then drove away. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Officers spotted the Mercedes a short time later and attempted to make contact, but the vehicle drove off, prompting a brief pursuit.

When the Mercedes tried to exit at Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido, it crashed into a Mini Cooper.

The Mercedes’ driver fled the wreckage but was eventually spotted by CHP officers and arrested. According to the CHP, a gun was found in the Mercedes.

The Mini Cooper’s driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

CHP officials did not release any additional details regarding the road rage incident.

