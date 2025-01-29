CHP seeks fatal hit & run driver in Escondido, releases pictures of truck

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Authorities asked for the public's help Wednesday in locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Escondido.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the area of Rock Springs Road and Coral Glen, after which the truck fled the scene, according to a California Highway Patrol statement.

The CHP said the suspect was driving a dark-colored, possibly green pickup.

Anyone who has information on the crash was asked to call the Oceanside-area CHP at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.