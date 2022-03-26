CHP: One trapped in car, another injured in SR-67 crash

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) — One person was trapped in a vehicle during a two-vehicle crash Saturday on southbound state Route 67, authorities said.

The crash happened at 1:37 p.m. on southbound SR-67 near Rancho Maria Lane, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A CHP officer said one person was pinned inside a vehicle and a male was standing outside a vehicle holding his chest and asking for help.

Southbound traffic was shut down because the two vehicles in the crash, both with heavy front-end damage, blocked the freeway.

The CHP was trying to get tow trucks to the scene quickly so the freeway could be opened up again.