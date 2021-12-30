Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

CHP: One person killed, another injured in collision near Ranchita

items.[0].image.alt
Illustration by KGTV
Protesters denounce CHP shooting of Latino man
Posted at 6:57 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 21:58:08-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision near the community of Ranchita.

The crash was reported at 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 1100 on San Felipe Road, located in northeast San Diego County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Jim Bettencourt said the injured person was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment, but no further information was unavailable.

It was unclear what caused the collision on the dirt road. According to the CHP's traffic incident website, one of the vehicles was a red Ford Focus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE