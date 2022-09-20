CHP: One killed, two others injured in Ramona traffic crash

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A person is dead and two others are injured following a car crash in Ramona Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on state Route 67 at Mussey Grade Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victims via ground and air ambulances to Palomar Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead. The others were being treated for minor and moderately serious injuries.

The accident forced lane closures on state Route 67 between Archie Moore and Dye roads into the late afternoon, according to the CHP.