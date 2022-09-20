Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

CHP: One killed, two others injured in Ramona traffic crash

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 5:53 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 20:53:19-04

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A person is dead and two others are injured following a car crash in Ramona Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on state Route 67 at Mussey Grade Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victims via ground and air ambulances to Palomar Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead. The others were being treated for minor and moderately serious injuries.

The accident forced lane closures on state Route 67 between Archie Moore and Dye roads into the late afternoon, according to the CHP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info

Community Connection

Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info