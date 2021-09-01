CHP officer, motorcyclist injured in North County crash

(KGTV) -- A California Highway Patrol officer and a motorcyclist were hospitalized following a crash along Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Interstate 5 south near Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

The officer had just finished removing a ladder from the roadway and was returning to his vehicle when a 61-year-old motorcyclist veered to the left and collided with the center divider wall. The motorcyclist was then ejected from the bike, impacting the officer, CHP said.

Both the officer and the motorcyclist were taken to the hospital.

“The CHP Officer sustained minor to moderate injuries. The motorcyclist sustained major injuries,” the agency said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-643-3400.

