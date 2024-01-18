Carlsbad Unified School District board discusses proposal to ban cellphones in classrooms

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – The Carlsbad Unified School District’s board met Wednesday to discuss a proposed ban on cellphones in classrooms.

Currently, there is no district-wide policy regarding cellphone use at schools. In most classrooms, mobile devices are supposed to be turned off and put away, unless a teacher says the devices can be used for learning purposes.

During Wednesday's meeting, some brought up concerns over cellphones being a distraction or being used for cheating.

Some supporters have said many students, when they returned to campuses following the pandemic, were found to be addicted to their phones and social media, leading to problems in classrooms.

One Carlsbad student who is against a cellphone ban told ABC 10News, “Cellphones are part of our daily lives. Having a cellphone … it’s just technology, it’s the world we live in, everyone has a cellphone. I’m an 18-year-old student, technically considered an adult now, so to have someone say they’re going to take away my personal property while I’m coming to school — that’s not a threat or harm to anybody — I think it’s sad to see.”

The school board asked staff to survey teachers and the community about cellphone policies before any decisions on the matter would be made.