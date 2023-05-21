Carlsbad Flower Fields have longest season ever thanks to wet weather

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — For the last time this year, visitors were surrounded by the colors of Spring.

“He’s like, ‘Oh orange, look at that,’ so it’s been a good learning experience for him,” said Monique Mayo, a San Diego resident.

Fifty acres of ranunculus, sunflowers, and stalk flowers were still blooming after an extra-long season.

“So beautiful, I love flowers, definitely a lot to take in,” said Alura Byler & Ryan Solis, Palm Springs residents.

“My wife, she told me every day, ‘I want to go there, I want to go there,’" said Alberto Dabila, a Chula Vista resident. "I said okay, today’s the last day, so I’m lucky.”

Fred Clarke, the General Manager of the Fields, says this is the longest they’ve ever stayed open.

“This season’s been really unusual," Clarke said. "The cool weather and the early rains we’ve had has extended the season. We are 12 or 14 days now longer than normal. It’s almost June, and the flowers are still blooming.”

Visitors took advantage of the opportunity and streamed in through the gates right when they opened. Many drove hours to be here.

“Glad we made it for the last day," Byler said. "I've been waiting so long.”

“It’s really good they get to see it because we’re from the East Coast originally," Mayo said. "We don’t have this on East Coast.”

After Sunday, farmers will mow down the flowers and prepare the soil for the next year.