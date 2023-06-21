Carlsbad considering installing roundabouts at three busy intersections

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Carlsbad is considering a controversial plan that would replace the streetlights at three busy intersections along Coast Highway with roundabouts, also known as traffic circles.

"Roundabouts have a number of benefits," city spokesperson Nikki Matosian told ABC 10News. In particular, she cited studies that show that roundabouts help cut greenhouse gas emissions, are safer, and improve commute times.

“It keeps traffic flowing through the intersection consistently. Much slower speeds, but it keeps traffic flowing," Matosian said.

City staff looked at federal data, along with results from the growing number of cities that are putting in roundabouts along the coast, including nearby Encinitas and the Birdrock neighborhood of San Diego.

The city also conducted its own studies of the stretch of Carlsbad Boulevard from Palomar Airport Road to north to Island Way in the south. By slowing down speeds but not requiring cars to stop at those three lights, engineers believe they can improve traffic flow and create more access to the coast for walkers and cyclists.

“We want people to slow down, enjoy the scenery, be able to safely bike, walk, and drive, and have enough space for that," Matosian said.

While city staff believes there are clear benefits for roundabouts, the impetus for the project is rising sea levels. In January, a series of storms and a king tide sent the ocean streaming over the bluffs, flooding Carlsbad Boulevard. The city is planning to move the road a little further off the bluffs, creating an opportunity to make changes to the traffic flow.

However, while traffic engineers believe roundabouts have benefits, many residents are skeptical.

“That would be terrible," said Barbara Baron, who frequently takes walks in the area. Rather than improve traffic and safety, Baron worries the opposite will happen.

“I think the biggest concern is people don’t know how to yield," she said. "They don’t know when they yield and when they stop. It seems like it just bogs things down.”

The public will have opportunities to weigh in before a final decision is made. Tuesday night, the Carlsbad City Council will receive the latest study on the plan and is expected to choose whether to direct city staff to proceed with plans for roundabouts or traffic signals.

