Carlsbad Charitable Foundation announces grant funding application available

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) — The Carlsbad Charitable Foundation, an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, announced Wednesday the availability of grant funding intended to enhance the quality of life in Carlsbad.

In the 2022-2023 grant cycle, CCF invites local organizations to submit a letter of intent in Carlsbad.

Project areas of impact include health and human services, arts and culture, youth and educational programs, and environmental sustainability.

These projects should be "culturally humble and sensitive, practical and achievable within a 12-month time frame, and have prospects for long-term sustainability," a statement from the foundation reads.

"The COVID-19 health and economic crisis has impacted communities across the globe, including Carlsbad," said Justin Peek, board chair of the Carlsbad Charitable Foundation.

"Our community must unite and remain strong as we embark on a long road of recovery together.

"Our goal with this grant funding is to invest in projects that will improve and preserve the quality of life for those who live, work, and play in Carlsbad for generations to come," Peek said.

The letter of intent is the first step in a two-step process to secure funding for Carlsbad-centered projects. The minimum funding range is $5,000 to in excess of $50,000 available. Letters must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021.

Organizations that are moved forward through the process to the next step will be invited to submit a full application proposal by Jan. 21 and a completed application by Feb. 7.

In its 13 years of making grants, CCF has granted more than $1 million to over 40 nonprofit programs in Carlsbad.

Applications can be found at https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/76574-Carlsbad-Charitable-Foundation.