Carlsbad beach advisory lifted by health authorities

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A beach advisory was lifted Saturday for Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after recent water quality samples met state health standards.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality ordered the lifting of the beach advisory Saturday because bacteria levels no longer exceed state health standards and ocean waters no longer contain sewage that could cause illness.

Advisories for other San Diego County beaches remain in effect, including Children's Pool in La Jolla, Campland in Mission Bay, La Jolla Cove and Tidelands Park in Coronado.

The Imperial Beach shoreline remains under warning. South swell conditions were pushing ocean waters from the south to the north. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and cause illness.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive remains closed until sampling confirms these areas were safe for water contact.

