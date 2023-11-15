Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Camp Pendleton Marine referred to court-martial in minor sex assault case

courtroom sketch of Avery Rosario
Sketch artist hired by ABC 10News
A courtroom sketch of Pfc. Avery Rosario during his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Rosario faces charges that include three counts of sexual assault and two "breach of restriction" counts.
courtroom sketch of Avery Rosario
Posted at 7:23 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 22:23:37-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Camp Pendleton Marine PFC Avery L Rosario has been referred to a court-martial relating to accusations of sexual assault of a minor.

The 14-year-old girl was first reported missing by her grandmother on June 13.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the grandmother told deputies the teen ran away on June 9.Camp Pendleton Marine charged with sexual assault of minor appears at preliminary hearing

On June 28, military policy informed the department that the teen was found at Camp Pendleton.

RELATED LINKS
Military prosecutors charge Camp Pendleton Marine with sexual assault of minor
Family of missing teen found at Camp Pendleton demands transparency, justice
Camp Pendleton Marine charged with sexual assault of minor appears at preliminary hearing

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today