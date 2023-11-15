Camp Pendleton Marine referred to court-martial in minor sex assault case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Camp Pendleton Marine PFC Avery L Rosario has been referred to a court-martial relating to accusations of sexual assault of a minor.

The 14-year-old girl was first reported missing by her grandmother on June 13.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the grandmother told deputies the teen ran away on June 9.Camp Pendleton Marine charged with sexual assault of minor appears at preliminary hearing

On June 28, military policy informed the department that the teen was found at Camp Pendleton.

RELATED LINKS

Military prosecutors charge Camp Pendleton Marine with sexual assault of minor

Family of missing teen found at Camp Pendleton demands transparency, justice

Camp Pendleton Marine charged with sexual assault of minor appears at preliminary hearing

