California approves Encinitas' new housing plan

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Last week, the City of Encinitas cleared a hurdle in its quest to create a housing plan that California officials would sign off on.

"The City of Encinitas has struggled with having a housing element that the state would certify since its existence," said Encinitas Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz.

California's Department of Housing and Community Development informed the city last week that it would be certifying its latest plan to accommodate future housing needs, including that of low-income residents.

Encinitas has dealt with legal action surrounding housing and has seen two ballot measures aimed at building more affordable housing fail.

Kranz says the focus now shifts to infrastructure.

"We have roadways that need improvement and the carrying capacity of those roads is pretty limited so this idea of building more housing makes everybody a little crazy," said Kranz.

He points to a planned so-called "agrihood" development named Fox Point Farms as the most likely next project that could move forward. The plan features 250 for-sale cottages, carriage units, and townhomes with a 5.5-acre working organic farm, greenspace, recreation, and a farm-to-table restaurant. The farm would serve the community and the rest of the city as well.

"There's a lot of work to be done it's going to probably be a couple of years before housing is built at that site," said Kranz.

You can click on Encinitas Housing Plan to read the plan in detail.