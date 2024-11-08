Brush fire prompts evacuations in Fallbook

Watch Now
irefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the "Garden Fire," which has erupted near the 3800 block of Lake Garden Drive in Fallbrook.
FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the "Garden Fire," which has erupted near the 3800 block of Lake Garden Drive in Fallbrook.

The fire, located east of Gird Road and Pala Mesa Drive, has already burned approximately 48 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

An evacuation order has been issued for the affected areas near Monserate Winery, shaded in red shown in the map. Residents in marked zones have been directed to evacuate immediately to Riverview Church, located at 4980 Sweetgrass Lane.

Here's a map of the evacuation zone as of 2:40 p.m. Friday:

Garden Fire in Fallbrook EVAC Zone
The areas under evacuation orders and warning due to the Garden Fire in Fallbrook.

Watch live video of the fire from Sky10 below:

The fire also prompted road closures along gird Road from Pala Mesa Drive and State Route 76.

ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

