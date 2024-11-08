Brush fire prompts evacuations in Fallbook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the "Garden Fire," which has erupted near the 3800 block of Lake Garden Drive in Fallbrook.

The fire, located east of Gird Road and Pala Mesa Drive, has already burned approximately 48 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

An evacuation order has been issued for the affected areas near Monserate Winery, shaded in red shown in the map. Residents in marked zones have been directed to evacuate immediately to Riverview Church, located at 4980 Sweetgrass Lane.

Here's a map of the evacuation zone as of 2:40 p.m. Friday:

#GardenFire in Bonsall [update] Fire is 15 acres with a dangerous rate of spread. Potential for 100+ acres.Evacuations have been issued. Go to https://t.co/B9bnGala4s or open the ‘SD Emergency’ app for info on evacuations. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 8, 2024

The fire also prompted road closures along gird Road from Pala Mesa Drive and State Route 76.



#GardenFire a road closure is in place on 🚧Gird Road 🚧 from Pala Mesa Drive and the State Route 76. pic.twitter.com/lDFyg4Nvw6 — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) November 8, 2024

#GardenFire A wildfire is burning near Lake Garden Drive in the Fallbrook area.



An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the map below. It means everyone in the impacted area must leave immediately.



For an interactive map, click this link on… pic.twitter.com/XCkRymgRTe — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 8, 2024

