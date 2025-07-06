Brush fire burns three acres near Oceanside Airport

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A brush fire burned three acres near the Oceanside Municipal Airport today and temporarily shut down air traffic operations, a fire department official said.

The blaze, which ignited at 480 Airport Road, was reported at 1:46 p.m. Saturday, the Oceanside Fire Department stated in a news release.

The fire "quickly spread onto airport property,'' said Blake Dorse, an OFD division chief. However, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire within about 90 minutes.

Crews stayed on scene for several hours to clean up and ensure there were no hot spots, he said.

A fire investigator suffered a bee sting, but required no medical transport, Dorse said.

There were no other injuries or structural damage, according to the OFD, which is investigating the cause of the brush fire.

"This incident serves as an important reminder of how quickly wildfires can spread, especially during the hot and dry summer months," Dorse said. "The Oceanside Fire Department encourages residents and visitors to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to prevent wildfires."

Forty-one personnel were sent to put out the blaze, and the Carlsbad and Vista fire departments also assisted, according to the OFD.

