Boy, 15, in custody for allegedly stabbing two teenagers at house party

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday.

The attack occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Crest Drive, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A fight occurred at a house party and spilled into the street, where the 15-year-old boy allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one boy in the hand. The other 17-year-old boy suffered lacerations to his abdomen and a broken finger. He was listed in critical, but stable condition at a hospital, Lawrence said.

