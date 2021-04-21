Border Patrol seize bundles of meth in I-5 stop

CAMP PENDLETON (KGTV) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted nearly $120,000 worth of narcotics in the North County Tuesday.

Border Patrol agents arrested a 28-year-old man on Interstate 5 they say was transporting 66 bundles of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

According to the agency, the arrest happened around 3 p.m. near Camp Pendleton.

A service canine alerted agents to the Ford Escape trunk, where they discovered a large bin filled with 66 bundles of meth. The narcotics have an estimated street value of more than $118,000.

“As of October 1, 2020, San Diego Sector agents have seized more than 1,000 pounds of meth, and stopped this and other narcotics from entering our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Border security saves American lives, plain and simple.”

The driver, who is a US citizen, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.