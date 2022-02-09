Body of missing Oceanside woman found in Camp Pendleton area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An Oceanside woman missing since late January was found dead in the Camp Pendleton area, police told ABC 10News.

Oceanside Police said Sara Celeste Otero’s body was found Tuesday afternoon at the bottom of a cliff that is located on base property.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police spotted Otero’s car parked in a lot at a rest area. The 28-year-old’s body was found shortly after.

According to police, foul play was not suspected in Otero’s death. No other details were immediately released.

Otero was last seen on the morning of Jan. 28 driving a Subaru Outback in the 1800 block of Aldernay Court.