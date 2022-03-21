BMW hits tree, knocks down telephone pole at Bates Nut Farm

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CNS) — A motorist was injured Sunday when a BMW hit a tree and knocked down a telephone pole at Bates Nut Farm.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. at 15954 Woods Valley Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A 911 caller told the CHP the driver was still in the vehicle. The CHP said the vehicle was smoking and the driver appeared to be injured and complained of chest pain.

No further information about the crash was immediately released.

Bates Nut Farm, in northeast San Diego County, sells nuts from around the world and is a popular tourist attraction.