Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

BMW hits tree, knocks down telephone pole at Bates Nut Farm

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 20:59:37-04

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CNS) — A motorist was injured Sunday when a BMW hit a tree and knocked down a telephone pole at Bates Nut Farm.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. at 15954 Woods Valley Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A 911 caller told the CHP the driver was still in the vehicle. The CHP said the vehicle was smoking and the driver appeared to be injured and complained of chest pain.

No further information about the crash was immediately released.

Bates Nut Farm, in northeast San Diego County, sells nuts from around the world and is a popular tourist attraction.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!