Big rig hits, kills woman at Poway Strip Mall

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A big rig struck and killed a pedestrian on an access road behind a Poway Strip Mall Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. the woman was hit by the tractor-trailer at the shopping center in the 13300 block of Poway Road. She was dragged about 50 feet before being run over, according to sheriff's deputies.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Sgt. David Toner said.

"The investigation into how the initial collision occurred is still under investigation," the sergeant said Wednesday afternoon, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the fatality.

The Sheriff's Traffic Accident Reconstruction (S.T.A.R.) Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

