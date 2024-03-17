Watch Now
Bicyclist dies from injuries on Coast Highway in Encinitas

Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 17, 2024
ENCINITAS (CNS) — A 48-year-old man on a bicycle was killed today in Encinitas, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a call of a bicyclist down in the 2700 block of South Coast Highway 101, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Medics attempted life saving measures, but the man unfortunately died from his injuries,'' the department reported.

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, but he was believed to be a resident of Encinitas, according to a statement from the department.

The cause of the accident was under investigation. No indication or evidence of a collision with a vehicle was located at the scene, the department said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the death to call the sheriff's department at 760-966-3500.

