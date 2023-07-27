Beachgoers warned to keep distance from fighting sea lions

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of tourists were posing for photos and swimming up close with sea lions at La Jolla Cove on Wednesday afternoon.

The crowds are common at a small beach where the mammals play and sleep along the rocky shore.

On Sunday, a sea lion was caught on camera charging toward the beach filled with tourists.

The video went viral after many thought it showed the mammal charging at tourists.

But SeaWorld Rescue curator Kim Peterson said that’s not what she saw.

“The male that was coming out of the water was going after the male, the smaller male that was on the beach already, and it was justified over territory. The people just happened to be there. They weren't chasing the people.”

Peterson said federal guidelines recommend people stay 50 yards away from sea lions.

And while there are no signs restricting access to the animals at La Jolla Cove, just around the corner there is an area closed off to the public.

Point La Jolla is closed from May 1 to October 31 for sea lion pupping season and could be closed year-round if a proposal moves forward from the San Diego city council’s environment committee.

Peterson said right now she’s getting reports of fighting sea lions all the way from Camp Pendleton to the border.

“They're currently in breeding season which means they're fighting over territory and females and they are doing their best to take over those spots so there's going to be a lot of fighting.”

She recommends tourists keep their distance from mammals, which can be unpredictable. “They have a very serious bite.”